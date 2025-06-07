Scattered Storms Moving Across Region: Here's Latest

A radar image at around 3:45 p.m. Saturday, June 7 above shows the strongest storms marked in red.

Gusty wind gusts, heavy downpours, thunder, and lightning have been reported in those locations.

The chance for storms will continue through late Saturday evening, according to the National Weather Service.

Clouds and unsettled conditions will return on Sunday, June 8, as with rain likely at night. High temperatures will be in the mid 70s.

The outlook for Monday, June 9, calls for mostly cloudy skies, seasonable temperatures, and a chance for evening showers.

More scattered showers are expected Tuesday, June 10 before the sun finally returns on Wednesday, June 11.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Monsey and receive free news updates.