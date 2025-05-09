Fog/Mist 57°

Scary Silence At Newark Airport: FAA Radar Goes Dark During Pre-Dawn Outage, Officials Confirm

Air traffic controllers guiding planes in and out of Newark Liberty International Airport experienced a brief but significant disruption after a telecommunications outage shut down radar and communication systems at a nearby control center, officials said.

Air traffic control tower.

 Photo Credit: Contando Estrelas Wikipedia
The incident happened at Philadelphia TRACON Area C around 3:55 a.m. Friday, May 9, and lasted approximately 90 seconds, the Federal Aviation Administration said.

The facility, located near Philadelphia, monitors aircraft approaching and departing the airspace for several major airports in the Northeast — including Newark Liberty.

"Communications and radar display were temporarily lost," the FAA said.

Flights into and out of Newark may have been affected during the brief window, but the FAA said operations resumed quickly and safely. An investigation into the cause of the outage is underway.

No injuries were reported.

A similar incident happened on April 28, A copy of the recording was released by NJ.com.

The incident comes amid an air traffic controller crisis at the airport.

