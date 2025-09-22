Scammers Using Texts To Steal Bank Account Info: What To Know

Known as “smishing,” these fraudulent texts impersonate banks to trick people into handing over account details.

The scam often follows a pattern: a fake alert about a locked account or suspicious charge, followed by a link to a convincing but fraudulent website.

Entering information there can hand scammers access to your accounts, or worse, install malware on your phone.

Your bank will never text you asking for a password, PIN, or Social Security number.

If you get a message claiming otherwise, don’t click the link or call the number in the text.

Instead, contact your bank directly using the phone number on your card or official website.

Examples of common scam texts include messages that say:

“Your account has been locked due to suspicious activity. Click here to unlock it.”

“There was a large purchase on your account. Reply yes or no to verify.”

“We noticed a failed login attempt on your account. Click this link to secure your account.”

To Protect Yourself:

Do not click links or call phone numbers in suspicious texts.

Verify directly with your bank before taking any action.

Remember your bank will never request sensitive personal details by text.

Report suspicious messages to the Federal Trade Commission.

Typos, odd phrasing, and high-pressure language are all red flags. If a message feels wrong, trust your instincts and delete it.

