Salad Pizza Has NYers Divided: ‘Blasphemy’

New Yorkers are talking after a curious image popped up on the Long Island Foodies Facebook page: a slice of pizza topped with a chicken Caesar salad.

“It’s a bad picture, but in your experience, is a salad slice normally on a regular slice?” Sam Marshak asked his fellow foodies. “I’ve never seen this, so just curious what the norm is.”

Yes, if you’re like this reporter and didn’t know, “salad pizza” is a thing.

The pies are typically made sans the tomato sauce, with either melted mozzarella cheese or no cheese, and then adorned with raw leafy greens, according to the blog SliceLife.com.

As with all culinary creations, there are no hard rules when it comes to building the perfect salad pizza, though popular renditions include garden, Greek, kale, and Caesar salads.

Not surprisingly, reaction to Marshak’s post was mixed, with one user calling it “an abomination.” “Blasphemy,” replied another.

It wasn't all bad, though: “I think it looks yummy,” said one commenter from Fort Salonga.

“Def not the norm but I’d eat it," said another.

One incredulous user suggested the government get involved: “Board of health should be called on the place for serving that slice.”

On Long Island, the following restaurants earned shoutouts for their own salad pizzas:

What Do You Think?

