Safe Houses Found In Queens, Westchester, NJ, CT In Plot To Crash Cell Service During UN Week

On Tuesday, Sept. 23, the Secret Service said it dismantled a covert array of more than 300 SIM servers and 100,000 SIM cards across the New York tristate area after detecting an imminent threat to its protective operations during the United Nations General Assembly.

Devices were concentrated within about 35 miles of the UN campus, the agency said.

CNN reported the electronic safe houses included locations in Armonk in Westchester County, Greenwich in Fairfield County, a vacant apartment in Queens, and a site at an unspecified location in northern New Jersey — essentially circling the city’s cellular infrastructure, according to officials briefed on the probe.

The system was powerful enough to overwhelm towers and, if activated at scale, could have blocked everyday services like mapping and emergency access, CNN reported.

In a public notice, the Secret Service wrote: “The US Secret Service dismantled a network of electronic devices located throughout the New York tristate area that were used to conduct multiple telecommunications-related threats directed towards senior US government officials, which represented an imminent threat to the agency’s protective operations.”

The agency added that the devices could enable “disabling cell phone towers, enabling denial of services attacks and facilitating anonymous, encrypted communication between potential threat actors and criminal enterprises.”

Citing sources, ABC News reported investigators have linked the operation to the Chinese government and that, collectively, the SIM cards could have sent up to 30 million text messages per minute and jammed networks, posing a direct risk to New York’s cell system during UN week.

Early forensic analysis “indicates cellular communications between nation-state threat actors and individuals that are known to federal law enforcement,” the Secret Service said. Director Sean Curran called the potential disruption “impossible to overstate.”

Curran aded that, “The US Secret Service’s protective mission is all about prevention, and this investigation makes it clear to potential bad actors that imminent threats to our protectees will be immediately investigated, tracked down and dismantled.”

The Secret Service said its Advanced Threat Interdiction Unit is leading the investigation, with technical assistance from Homeland Security Investigations, the Department of Justice, the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, the NYPD, and other state and local partners. The probe is ongoing.

