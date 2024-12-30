Sabrina Carpenter Turns 'Me Espresso' Into 'You Espresso' With Dunkin’ Collab

Born in Quakertown and raised in East Greenville, Carpenter’s Pennsylvania roots are as bold as her espresso. Her father built her a home recording studio in the Lehigh Valley, where she first crafted the music that propelled her to stardom. She’s often credited her Keystone State upbringing for inspiring her creativity and shared fond memories of her supportive hometown community in a 2017 interview.

Now, she’s taking her chart-topping hit "Espresso" and turning it into a sip-worthy sensation for fans. Dunkin’ is launching “Sabrina’s Brown Sugar Shakin’ Espresso,” a handcrafted iced drink blending bold espresso, brown sugar notes, and oatmilk, all shaken to frothy perfection. Starting Sunday, Dec. 31, this drink will turn "me espresso" into "you espresso," energizing guests nationwide.

To celebrate, Dunkin’ is rolling out a cheeky ad campaign titled “Shake That Ess’,” featuring Carpenter herself at a lively launch party. Directed by Dave Meyers and produced by Artists Equity, the commercial brings the catchy beat of “Espresso” to life, as partygoers channel the craft of a perfectly shaken espresso while Carpenter charms her way through the crowd.

“This collaboration with Sabrina Carpenter is the perfect way to kick off the new year with bold flavors and fun vibes,” Dunkin’ said in a press release.

Also debuting on Dec. 31 is Dunkin’s $5 Meal Deal, featuring two Wake-Up Wrap sandwiches and a medium coffee—hot or iced. The winter menu also includes chocolate-inspired treats like the Lava Cake Signature Latte and the Chocolate Whoopie Pie Specialty Donut, alongside returning favorites like the Iced Lemon Loaf and Almond Croissant.

Dunkin’ Rewards members can score exclusive deals throughout January, including a $3 Maple Sugar Bacon Breakfast Sandwich with beverage purchase and bonus points on Mobile Mondays.

Fans ready to “shake that ess” and sip on Sabrina’s bold new drink can visit Dunkin’ locations nationwide or order through the Dunkin’ app. Carpenter’s espresso creation promises to energize guests and help them kickstart 2025 with style and a little Pennsylvania pride.

