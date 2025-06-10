Ruh Rotor: FAA Probing Police Chopper's Low Sweep Over Skip-Day Crowd At NY Beach

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has launched an investigation into the Nassau County Police Department’s use of a low-flying helicopter to disperse a crowd of teenagers gathered at Jones Beach State Park last week, a police spokesperson confirmed to Daily Voice.

"We are fully cooperating with the FAA inquiry," the spokesperson said.

It follows public scrutiny and viral video footage showing the chopper hovering shockingly low above a large group of teens gathered for a “senior skip day” on the evening of Thursday, June 5, as Daily Voice previously reported.

Federal aviation guidelines recommend aircraft maintain a minimum altitude of 1,000 feet over congested areas. However, to break up the rowdy crowd, the police helicopter swooped in and hovered as low as 50 feet, according to radar data cited by ABC7.

“Minimum altitudes for all aircraft (including helicopters) are listed in [federal regulations]. The rule requires that (except when necessary for takeoff and landing) no pilot may operate an aircraft below an altitude where, if the engine fails, an emergency landing cannot be made without creating an undue hazard to people or property on the surface,” an FAA spokesperson told the outlet.

The federal agency went on to clarify that the rule applies to both civil and public aircraft, including law enforcement helicopters.

Roughly 500 high schoolers were at the state park when fights reportedly broke out. The scene intensified when someone believed they spotted a gun, prompting a major law enforcement response, ABC 7 reports. The weapon turned out to be fake.

The downwash from the helicopter’s rotors was used to scatter the group. Nobody was injured.

If the FAA determines that the Nassau County Police Department violated federal aviation regulations by flying too low over a crowd, the agency could issue warnings, fines, or even revoke the pilot’s certification.

In cases involving law enforcement, the FAA may also recommend changes to departmental flight procedures or mandate additional training to ensure compliance with safety standards.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Monsey and receive free news updates.