Roxanne’s Got Her Sting Tickets—Do You?

With Sting 3.0, the legendary artist reimagines the live concert experience in a stripped-down trio format that brings fans closer to the music than ever. He’s joined onstage by longtime collaborator guitarist Dominic Miller and drummer Chris Maas, known for his work with Mumford & Sons. Tickets are now available through StubHub, Ticketmaster, and Vivid Seats. Fans hoping to be part of it are encouraged to book early.

The tour supports his latest release, "Sting 3.0 Live," a powerful album capturing the trio’s urgent sound across classics like “Message in a Bottle,” “Roxanne,” and “Every Breath You Take.” Unlike past tours, this one digs deeper into his Police-era roots while weaving in solo staples like “If I Ever Lose My Faith in You” and “Fields of Gold.” It’s a mix of grit, grace, and nostalgia, for fans who know every word.

And fans eager to hear it in person won’t have to wait long. He’s hitting several key cities this fall, including:

This isn’t the first time Sting has reimagined his sound, but the trio format offers a rare glimpse into the core of his songwriting. Stripped down, urgent, and weighty in all the right ways. With over 100 million records sold and 17 Grammy Awards to his name, Sting’s staying power speaks for itself.

Sting 3.0 feels more personal, more precise. And for fans who’ve followed him from vinyl to streaming, it’s a chance to hear the music as close to the source as it gets.

With demand building, now’s the time to grab a seat before they’re gone. After all, as any fan knows, every little thing he does still is magic.

This post contains sponsored and/or affiliate links. If you click through and make a purchase, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you. Our editorial content remains independent and unbiased.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Monsey and receive free news updates.