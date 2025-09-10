Light Rain Fog/Mist 68°

Route 17 Dump Truck Slams Into BP Station, Wires Downed

A dump truck crash shut down Route 17 in both directions after taking down a utility pole and damaging two passing vehicles Wednesday morning, Sept. 10, authorities said.

Mahwah police responded around 9:45 a.m., to Route 17 south at Route 202 for a single-vehicle crash, Police Capt. Michael Blondin said. The dump truck had run off the road and struck a telephone pole, bringing it down, according to Blondin.

The driver remained inside the truck because live power lines had fallen on it, Blondin said. 

Once power was turned off, the driver was removed from the vehicle. He sustained minor injuries and was decontaminated by Mahwah firefighters because transformer fluid had leaked on him.

The driver was taken to Valley Hospital by Mahwah EMS. Route 17 north and south, along with Route 202, were closed for a period of time but have since reopened.

Nearly 400 Orange & Rockland Electric customers lost power, most of which had been restored as of 2 p.m.

