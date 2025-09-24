Daily Voice Readers’ Choice

Flash‑Flood Risk: Scattered Severe Storms, Multiple Rounds Of Rain Target Northeast

Waves of soaking rain and gusty thunderstorms are lining up to roll across the Northeast, threatening commutes and flights while offering much‑needed drought relief.

The system will arrive on the East Coast on Thursday, Sept. 25.

Photo Credit: AccuWeather
Localized downpours are expected in the locations shown in green.

 Photo Credit: AccuWeather
Severe thunderstorms are expected in the areas displayed in yellow.

 Photo Credit: AccuWeather
A storm system advancing from the Ohio Valley will spread showers into the region by late in the day on Wednesday, Sept. 24, then ramp up to widespread downpours and thunderstorms into Thursday, Sept. 25, according to the National Weather Service.

There will be periods of showers and thunderstorms Wednesday night and Thursday, some producing flooding downpours.

The storm’s main punch arrives Thursday afternoon and evening along and east of I‑95 from Virginia to southern New England, with locally severe thunderstorms possible, according to AccuWeather.

Thunderstorms in this swath can bring damaging wind gusts of 55 to 65 mph, with gusts up to 75 mph, that may down tree limbs and cause isolated power outages.

Drenching downpours that can overwhelm storm drains and trigger quick rises on small streams are also expected. Watch low‑lying and urban trouble spots.

Scattered severe storms are expected in a zone from southern New Jersey through the Mid‑Atlantic into southern New England, including New York City, Philadelphia, Washington, DC, Baltimore, Richmond and Boston, AccuWeather says.

Expect new rainfall amounts of another quarter to one‑half inch Thursday with locally more where storms repeat.

Plan for slower commutes on I‑95 and nearby corridors, ponding on roadways, and potential flight delays at the major hubs from Washington to Boston.

The rain will help chip away at ongoing dryness, though the first bursts may run off before soaking in.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

