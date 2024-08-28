Roofer Scam In Rockland County Sparks Police Warning

The incidents are happening in Rockland County in the Ramapo area.

The Ramapo Police Department is currently investigating a scam in which a person claiming to be a professional roofer knocked on the homeowner's door to notify the owner about damage to their roof.

They offered their services at a reduced cost and then began work. After the job was started, Ramapo Police said they drastically raised the price of repairs and demanded that the homeowner pay a $75,000 deposit for a dehumidifier machine to remove moisture from the attic.

The homeowner issued a check in that amount, believing it would be returned upon completion, but the roofer never returned to complete the job, police said.

If you are approached by someone claiming to be a roofer or offering services at a substantial discount, be mindful that it could be a scam.

Before making any agreements or payments, contact the Better Business Bureau or the Rockland County Consumer Protection Office at 845-364-3901 to ensure the company's authenticity.

