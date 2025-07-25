Rollover Crash Shuts Down Route 304 Stretch In Rockland County (Developing)

Route 304 southbound is shut down at Goebel Road in New City, Clarkstown Police said in an update at 9 a.m. on Friday.

Officers and members of the New City Fire Department are on the scene.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area and use alternate routes while emergency crews respond and the roadway remains closed.

Police have not yet released details about the crash or possible injuries. Police said updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Monsey and receive free news updates.