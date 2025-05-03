Rockstar Pushes GTA VI Release To 2026 — Garnering Mixed Reviews From Fans

Rockstar announced a delay in the release of one of the most highly anticipated games in history to May 26, 2026. It was due out in fall 2025 until the latest holdup.

The studio called the excitement for GTA VI "humbling" for their team in a statement released announcing the delay and offering an apology.

"With every game we have released, the goal has always been to try and exceed your expectations, and Grand Theft Auto VI is no exception," they wrote.

"We hope you understand that we need this extra time to deliver at the level of quality you expect and deserve."

While Rockstar's statement finally gives GTA VI a true release date, no new information, stills, or gameplay video have been provided, as the wait for a second trailer for the game continues.

According to Bloomberg insider Jason Schreier, nobody at Rockstar truly believed that they would be ready for the fall 2025 release window.

"Too much work, not enough time, and what appears to be a real desire from management to avoid brutal crunch," he posted on BlueSky. "GTA VI slipping to 2026 has seemed inevitable for months if not longer."

Fans had mixed emotions online, with some willing to patiently wait for what they hope is an improved game, while others were frustrated by the now 13-year wait since GTA V.

"Damn, not even some screenshots to soften the blow. Guess the marketing campaign won't start until late 2025 now at the earliest," one Reddit user mused.

"Wonder if other game developers are all now scrambling for a late 2025 release."

Even Domino's got in on the fun.

“GTA VI is now coming out in 2026. We’ll start making the pizza now,” the brand tweeted on its UK account.

The wait for a second trailer — and maybe a delivery — continues.

