Rockland Wine Bar Named One Of Nation’s Top 50 New Restaurants: New Report

Louie’s Next Door, which opened in May 2025 at 19 North Broadway in Nyack, was included among the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic section in Wine Enthusiast’s recent list of the Top 50 New Restaurants in America.

The magazine praised the spot as “ostensibly a wine bar,” but one with serious culinary chops thanks to Chef Tony Scotto, who has “five-star bona fides.”

Dishes like shredded squid tossed with rosemary, lemon, and almond, and mango wrapped in Benton’s Country Ham are already "locally renowned," the publication noted.

On the drinks side, Wine Enthusiast highlighted Louie’s focus on responsibly farmed wines that prioritize community connection. Featured producers include Bodegas Gratias, which protects indigenous grape varieties in eastern Spain, and La Cuadrilla, a Santa Barbara label whose proceeds support vineyard workers.

Low-alcohol cocktails made with fortified wines also made the magazine’s “don’t miss” list.

The annual ranking spotlights new restaurants that opened in the US since January 2024 and are reshaping how wine and food interact. Wine Enthusiast said this year’s honorees reflect key dining trends: the rise of wine-bar-as-restaurant concepts, a focus on sustainability, and chefs drawing on personal histories for intimate, ingredient-driven menus.

If you plan on stopping by Louie's, they open from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday, and 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday.

Click here to view their full drink and food menus.

