Rockland TA Gets More Charges After Pushing Students' Heads Underwater In School Pool: DA

Catherine Rios, 54, of Nyack, was indicted by a Rockland County grand jury on two felony counts of first-degree endangering the welfare of an incompetent or physically disabled person, and two misdemeanor counts of endangering the welfare of a child, Rockland County District Attorney Tom Walsh announced on Tuesday, May 27.

The charges stem from an alleged incident on Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025, when Rios, working as a teaching assistant at the Jesse J. Kaplan School in West Nyack, reportedly forced the heads of two young students underwater during a session in the school’s therapeutic pool, the DA's Office said.

According to the DA’s Office, the students, ages 6 and 7, were both non-verbal and autistic, and unable to care for themselves due to physical and developmental disabilities. Rios is accused of pushing their heads underwater with both hands.

This follows Rios’s March 10 arrest, when she turned herself in to the Clarkstown Police Department, as Daily Voice reported at the time.

A previous police report revealed that staff members witnessed Rios yell in close proximity to one student’s face before forcing them underwater, causing the child to struggle and gasp for air. A second student was reportedly held underwater in a separate incident that same day, the report detailed.

Neither child sustained physical injuries, according to police, and both incidents were reported immediately by staff, prompting an internal review and criminal investigation. Rios was placed on administrative leave and has not had contact with students since the allegations emerged.

In a statement to families following the initial arrest, Rockland BOCES Superintendent Christopher D’Ambrese stressed the district's commitment to student safety and praised staff for acting swiftly: “While we understand that hearing about a situation like this can be unsettling, it’s important to emphasize that these were isolated incidents,” he wrote.

Rios is scheduled to be arraigned in Rockland County Court before Judge Kevin Russo on Wednesday, May 28 at 9:30 a.m.

