Rockland Rep. Lawler Co-Sponsors Bill Allowing Trump To Negotiate Greenland Purchase: Report

Lawler, a Republican who represents New York's 17th Congressional District, is one of about a dozen members of Congress to co-sponsor the "Make Greenland Great Again Act," which was introduced by Tennessee Rep. Andy Ogles, according to Axios.

The 17th Congressional District consists of all of Rockland and Putnam counties, most of Northern Westchester, and portions of southern Dutchess County.

The bill would "authorize the President to seek to enter into negotiations with the Kingdom of Denmark to secure the acquisition of Greenland by the United States," according to the bill's text.

It would allow Trump to seek these negotiations at 12:01 p.m. EST on his first day back in office, Monday, Jan. 20.

Additionally, if Trump and Denmark were able to come to an agreement, Congress would have 60 days to review it, the bill states.

The bill stipulates that both the House's Committee on Foreign Affairs and the Senate's Committee on Foreign Relations would be the ones to review the negotiations. Lawler served on the Committee on Foreign Affairs during the 118th Congress.

Lawler did not return a request for comment from Daily Voice on Wednesday, Jan. 15.

Trump first mentioned the possible acquisition of Greenland in a press conference on Tuesday, Jan. 7, in which he refused to rule out military action to retake the Panama Canal and also suggested economic measures to incorporate Canada into the United States.

In response, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said "There isn't a snowball's chance in hell" Canada would become part of the US.

Trump's son, Donald Trump Jr., visited Greenland during what he called a "personal day-trip," according to the BBC, which reported he did not meet with any government officials.

Trump is set to be inaugurated on Jan, 20, at which time he will become only the second US president to serve non-consecutive terms, joining former New York Gov. Grover Cleveland, who was the 22nd and 24th president, serving from 1885 to 1889 and from 1893 to 1897.

