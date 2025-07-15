Rockland Marine Dies At 22: Community Rallies To Bring His Platoon To His Services

Barnard, a 22-year-old from Valley Cottage, died on Wednesday, July 2, while stationed at Kaneohe Bay, assigned to the Third Littoral Combat Team, Second Platoon, Ares Company. A Marine through and through, Ryan was known for his deep loyalty, quiet strength, and unwavering commitment to those around him, his obituary said.

His fellow Marines, described as his second family, were granted leave to attend his funeral in New York. But with most of them stationed thousands of miles away in Hawaii—and few able to afford the cost of round-trip airfare—the community knew something had to be done.

A GoFundMe campaign was launched with a simple but powerful message: to bring Barnard's platoon to his services to say goodbye.

Within days, the effort raised over $19,000, quickly surpassing its goal thanks to generous donations, including from an anonymous donor who helped close the gap.

The funds will allow the Marines to make the long journey from Hawaii to Rockland County, where they will now stand alongside Barnard's family, friends, and neighbors to honor their fallen brother.

Barnard, a proud Marine, was also a standout hockey player and athlete, skating for the Army West Point Junior Black Knights, Palisades Predators, and Nyack High School. But it was his character, fueled by humility, courage, and a quiet sense of determination, that left the most lasting impression on everyone who knew him, according to his obituary.

His wake will be held Friday, July 18 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at St. Ann’s Church in Nyack, followed by a funeral Mass on Saturday, July 19 at 10 a.m. at St. Paul’s Church in Congers.

Donations beyond the cost of airfare will now go toward a scholarship fund in Barnard's name for the West Point Junior Black Knights—ensuring that his legacy of leadership and love of service continues for generations.

If you are interested in donating to the GoFundMe page, you can do so by clicking here.

Click here to read Barnard's full obituary.

