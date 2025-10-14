Rockland Man Was Impaired During Jet Ski Crash That Critically Injured Child In FL: Sheriff

The incident happened around 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 12, near Johns Pass in Madeira Beach, the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office announced.

Investigators said 48-year-old Daniel Patrick Grubert of Piermont was operating a rented 2024 Yamaha WaveRunner and racing another jet ski when he took his eyes off his direction of travel. When he turned around and realized a crash was about to occur, he jumped off his WaveRunner, deputies said.

Grubert’s jet ski then slammed into another Yamaha WaveRunner operated by a 45-year-old man, who had two children — ages 7 and 8 — on board, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The impact ejected all three riders into the water, where they were rescued by the Madeira Beach Fire Department. The children were taken to a local hospital, including one with life-threatening injuries and the other with non-life-threatening injuries, deputies said. The 45-year-old was not hurt.

Deputies said Grubert showed signs of impairment and performed poorly on field sobriety tests. He was arrested and charged with two counts of Boating Under the Influence Causing Serious Bodily Injury and one count of Reckless Operation of a Vessel.

Grubert was taken to the Pinellas County Jail, and the investigation remains ongoing, the Sheriff's Office said.

