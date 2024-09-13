Rockland Man Holds Ex-Employer Hostage, Threatens To Have His Dog Attack: Police

Police were called to a business suite on Broad Street in Norwood around 1:50 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6, where Wayne Gordon, of New City, NY had come in with his pit bull, removed the dog's muzzle, and threatened to have the dog attack them if they didn't pay him $7,000 that he claimed he was owed, Norwood Police Chief Christopher Federici said.

Gordon also threatened to kill the people in the room and to send people to their homes to kill their family members, the chief said. After being held against their will for approximately 45 minutes, a check was issued to Gordon, who fled the area.

An arrest warrant was issued and Gordon was arrested at his home by Clarkstown police, Federici said. On Wednesday Sept. 11, Gordon waived extradition and was transported back to New Jersey.

Gordon was charged with robbery, criminal restraint, and terroristic threats. He was being held in the Bergen County Jail as of press time.

