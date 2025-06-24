Rockland Man, 74, Forcibly Touches Victim While Being Driven To Appointment: Police

Donald Hopkins of Suffern was arrested on Saturday, June 21, and charged with public lewdness and forcible touching in connection with the incident, New York State Police announced on Tuesday, June 24.

The incident allegedly happened around 1 p.m. on Thursday, June 19, while the victim was transporting Hopkins in their vehicle on Interstate 87 southbound in Clarkstown, en route to an appointment in Yonkers.

According to investigators, Hopkins inappropriately touched the victim and exposed himself without their consent during the ride.

He was issued an appearance ticket and is scheduled to return to Clarkstown Town Court on Monday, July 7.

The investigation is ongoing.

