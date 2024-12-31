Rockland County Man on Parole Arrested for Plotting Assault and Robbery, Police Say

Det. Lt. Christopher Franklin of the Ramapo Police Department announced the arrest of Roberto Astacio, 42, of Sloatsburg, who was allegedly planning an assault and robbery of a local business employee in November.

Franklin said the Investigations Division launched an investigation after receiving information about the alleged plot.

Detectives discovered that Astacio, who was already on parole for similar felony offenses, had recruited others, including a juvenile, to carry out the plan.

Through their investigation, police established probable cause and, with the assistance of the New York State Parole Division, arrested Astacio on Friday, Dec. 27.

He was initially remanded to the Rockland County Jail for a parole violation and later charged with conspiracy, criminal solicitation, and endangering the welfare of a child.

The investigation remains ongoing. Authorities have not released further details about the alleged plot or the individuals involved.

Anyone with additional information is encouraged to contact the Ramapo Police Department at 845-357-2400.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Monsey and receive free news updates.