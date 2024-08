Rockland County resident Brawian Olivero Duran, age 22, of Haverstraw, was arrested on Thursday, Aug. 15.

According to Haverstraw Police Chief John Gould, Duran was charged with the following:

Two counts of burglary

Petty larceny

Possession of burglar tools

He was arraigned and released on his own recognizance.

