High-Speed Tesla Crash Kills Driver, 28, Changing Lanes On I-87: Nysp

A tragic early morning crash on I-87 southbound in Clarkstown claimed the life of a 28-year-old New City man, New York State Police reported.

Justin Drinks

Justin Drinks 

 Photo Credit: Justin Drinks Facebook
Kathy Reakes


Justin Drinks was speeding in a 2022 Tesla when he tried to change lanes around 1:20 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 13, near exit 12, NYSP Trooper Jennifer Alvarez said.

The vehicle struck the end of a guide rail, overturned multiple times, and ultimately collided with a utility pole.Drinks, the sole occupant of the vehicle, was extricated by emergency responders but was pronounced dead at the scene, Alvarez said. 

The New York State Police are continuing to investigate the crash.

