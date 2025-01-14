High-Speed Tesla Crash Kills Driver, 28, Changing Lanes On I-87: Nysp

Justin Drinks was speeding in a 2022 Tesla when he tried to change lanes around 1:20 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 13, near exit 12, NYSP Trooper Jennifer Alvarez said.

The vehicle struck the end of a guide rail, overturned multiple times, and ultimately collided with a utility pole.Drinks, the sole occupant of the vehicle, was extricated by emergency responders but was pronounced dead at the scene, Alvarez said.

The New York State Police are continuing to investigate the crash.

