Rockefeller Center’s Christmas Tree Hails From Upstate NY Home

The iconic holiday centerpiece, a 75-foot Norway Spruce weighing 11 tons, was donated by the Russ family of East Greenbush, Rockefeller Center announced Monday, Oct. 27.

The tree, planted more than 60 years ago, has been part of the Russ family’s backdrop for birthdays, graduations, and gatherings. Now, it’s heading to Manhattan to become part of the city’s most famous holiday tradition.

“I’m excited to make more cherished memories with my family and childhood friends as it becomes the world’s Christmas tree,” said Judy Russ in a statement.

The spruce will begin its 136-mile journey to Rockefeller Plaza and arrive on Saturday, Nov. 8, for “Meet the Tree Day 2025.” Once in place, it will be dressed in more than 50,000 multicolored LED lights and crowned with a dazzling Swarovski crystal star.

The annual tree lighting ceremony is set for Wednesday, Dec. 3. Hosted by Reba McEntire, “Christmas in Rockefeller Center” will air live at 8 p.m. ET on NBC and stream on Peacock.

When the holiday season wraps, the tree will be milled into lumber and donated to Habitat for Humanity, continuing its legacy of giving.

