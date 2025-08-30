Robert De Niro, Ben Stiller Film ‘Meet The Parents’ Sequel At New York Toy Store

The film, titled Focker In-Law, is shooting at Miller’s on Mamaroneck Avenue, which has been temporarily remade into “Rizzo & Son Party Supplies,” according to the Mamaroneck Historical Society.

Filming began on Monday, Aug. 25, and is scheduled to continue through Tuesday, Sept. 2, the village said. On Thursday, Aug. 28, the store’s full movie makeover was already on display, complete with a new sign and storefront details.

De Niro and Stiller are among the stars returning for the latest installment of the hit comedy series.

