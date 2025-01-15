Road Rage Shooting Leads To Arrest Of Sullivan County Man, Police Say

According to Trooper Jennifer Alvarez of the New York State Police, the incident began on Saturday, Jan. 11, with a verbal and physical altercation near the residence of John Paterno, 51, on Warner Road in Callicoon.

The dispute involved a 23-year-old woman and a 26-year-old man, who left the scene following the initial confrontation in Callicoon, Alvarez said.

Alvarez said the situation escalated when Paterno followed the pair in a 2018 Ford Fusion and fired several rounds from a handgun at their 2008 Honda CRV, striking the vehicle and causing a collision in Fremont. Both parties separated following the incident, and police were called to investigate.

Paterno was located at his residence and arrested without incident. Investigators later recovered the firearm used in the shooting.

He has been charged with criminal possession of a weapon, criminal mischief, and reckless endangerment and remanded to the Sullivan County Jail on $50,000 cash bail, $100,000 bond, or $250,000 partially secured bond.

The investigation remains ongoing, and police have not reported any injuries from the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

