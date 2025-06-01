Overcast 58°

Chance Of Atlantic Storm Brewing Just After Hurricane Season Starts: Here's Timing

Forecasters say there could be tropical development in the Atlantic just days after the start of the 2025 hurricane season.

A look at the area where tropical development is expected about a week after the start of the Atlantic hurricane season on Sunday, June 1.

 Photo Credit: AccuWeather
The potential for tropical development will last through Thursday, June 12.

 Photo Credit: AccuWeather
The alphabetical list of 2025 Atlantic hurricane names as chosen by the World Meteorological Organization.

Photo Credit: NOAA
Joe Lombardi
The window for activity will open during the second week of the month, and there could be some impact in the United States as a result, AccuWeather meteorologists say.

The Atlantic hurricane season, which started on Sunday, June 1, lasts through Sunday, Nov. 30.

Over the next week to 10 days, moist and dry air masses will alternate over the Caribbean and extend as far north as the waters off Florida in both the Gulf and Atlantic, says AccuWeather

"This pulse will be moving slowly through the zone from the western Caribbean and eastern Gulf around the same time when a surge of moisture may develop," AccuWeather Tropical Meteorologist Alex Duffus said. "For these reasons and a drop in disruptive winds in the region, we are issuing a chance for tropical development."

A range of 13 to 19 named storms is expected this season, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

Of those, six to 10 could strengthen into hurricanes, and between three and five may reach major hurricane status, with winds of 111 mph or higher, NOAA says.

A combination of warmer ocean temperatures, low wind shear, and favorable monsoon activity off the West African coast are among the primary factors contributing to the elevated outlook.

“As we witnessed last year with significant inland flooding from hurricanes Helene and Debby, the impacts of hurricanes can reach far beyond coastal communities,” said Acting NOAA Administrator Laura Grimm. “NOAA is critical for the delivery of early and accurate forecasts and warnings, and provides the scientific expertise needed to save lives and property.”

NOAA scientists also cite the ongoing high-activity era in the Atlantic Basin, where above-average ocean heat provides additional fuel for tropical storm formation.

For an alphabetical list of 2025 Atlantic hurricane names as chosen by the World Meteorological Organization, see the third image above or check this link from NOAA.

