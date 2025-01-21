Rise In Food Prices Goes Beyond Eggs: Here’s Rundown

December grocery prices were nearly 28 percent higher than five years ago, reflecting how much harder families are finding it to manage their everyday expenses, The Wall Street Journal reports.

According to Labor Department data, grocery prices surged 1.8 percent year-over-year in December, marking the fastest increase in over a year,

The trend started just after the COVID-19 pandemic began in 2019, mainly due to pandemic-related supply chain issues.

According to a Trace One analysis of US Bureau of Labor statistics data, eggs have seen a near 50 percent increase in price since March 2020.

Other foods that have seen increases of over 30 percent during that time are:

Beef roasts

Flour

Sugar and substitutes

Beef steaks

Carbonated drinks

Canned fruits and vegetables

Salad dressing

Biscuits, rolls, muffins

Butter, margarine

The Consumer Price Index for eggs increased 36.8 percent over the year ago level in December, with an average price of $4.15 per dozen, up $0.50 per dozen from last month, according to the USBL.

The root cause is the deadliest avian flu outbreak on record, which has decimated chicken flocks.

Egg prices are expected to remain high until producers can rebuild their flocks and return to previous egg production levels.

Prior to February 2022, the average cost of a dozen eggs had largely remained under $2 since early 2016.

Consumers are responding by cutting back on pricier items, opting for store brands, and shopping at multiple stores for deals.

