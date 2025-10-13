Daily Voice Readers’ Choice

Ring Camera Helps Nab Teen Burglary Suspect Intruding In NY Home: Police

A Ring security camera helped lead police to a teenage burglary suspect caught inside a Westchester County home, authorities said. 

The incident happened on Ridge Boulevard in Rye Brook, police said. 

 Photo Credit: Google Maps
Ben Crnic
The arrest was made on Wednesday, Oct. 8, when a resident reported seeing an unknown man enter his unoccupied home on Ridge Boulevard via his Ring camera at around 11 a.m., the Rye Brook Police Department said in an announcement on Monday, Oct. 13.

When officers arrived, they found the suspect still inside the residence and took him into custody, police said. 

The suspect, identified as Jhon Stevan Amesquita-Sanchez, 19, of Port Chester, was charged with second-degree burglary, according to the department.

Amesquita-Sanchez was arraigned in Rye Town Court and is currently being held at the Westchester County Jail on $10,000 bail, police said. 

