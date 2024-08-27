RFK Jr. Drove Decapitated Dead Whale's Head To Hudson Valley, Daughter Reveals

In a 2012 interview with Town & Country Magazine, Kennedy's daughter, Kick, revealed that her father, the former independent presidential candidate who is now 70 years old, rushed to Squaw Island in Hyannis Port, Massachusetts, in 1994 when she was just 6 years old.

This was after he heard that a dead whale had washed up on the shore.

After an hours-long trip, Kennedy decided to go far beyond what any average whale enthusiast would do.

He ran to the animal's body with a chainsaw, cut the massive mammal's head off, and attached it to the roof of his minivan with bungee cords, according to Kick Kennedy.

In precious detail, Kick Kennedy described the five-hour drive back to the family's then-home in the Northern Westchester County village of Mount Kisco:

"Every time we accelerated on the highway, whale juice would pour into the windows of the car, and it was the rankest thing on the planet," Kennedy said in the 2012 interview, adding, "We all had plastic bags over our heads with mouth holes cut out, and people on the highway were giving us the finger, but that was just normal day-to-day stuff for us."

After announcing his withdrawal from the presidential race and endorsing former president Donald Trump, RFK Jr.'s interview has sparked calls from environmental advocates for an investigation into the incident, as reported by Axios.

According to the Center for Biological Diversity Action Fund, it is illegal to transport a marine mammal skull, meaning that Kennedy may have committed a felony.

Additionally, he may have violated the 1900 Lacey Act by taking the head across state lines, as reported by Axios.

Because of this, the center's national political director, Brett Hartl, is reportedly calling on the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration to investigate Kennedy.

The whale tale is the latest animal-related incident that has come to light from RFK Jr.'s past.

In early August, he disclosed that he had left a dead bear cub in Central Park in 2014.

He had picked it up in the Hudson Valley on a road in the Orange County village of Goshen.

If you're wondering what could have possibly compelled him to do this, he explained that after picking it up, he attended a dinner at Peter Luger's Steakhouse in Manhattan that ran longer than he expected.

Because he then had to get on a plane, he knew he couldn't leave the bear in his car so he decided to dump it in the park, he said.

Kennedy also made headlines when he revealed a parasitic worm had eaten part of his brain, according to reports.

Kennedy announced he was dropping out of the presidential race on Friday, Aug. 23, stating that he would remove his name from the ballots in battleground states.

However, Kennedy will remain on the ballot in states already assured to either Trump or Vice President Kamala Harris to prove the nation's need for other political options.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Monsey and receive free news updates.