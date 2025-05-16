Retro Donut Deal: HV Dunkin’ To Roll Back Prices To 1995 To Celebrate 30 Years

The Dunkin’ location at 91 East Main St. in Elmsford is celebrating its 30th anniversary by offering a special throwback promotion: a dozen donuts for just $5.99—the same price they were when the store first opened in 1995.

The store announced the celebration on Friday, May 16, saying that the promotion is meant to thank customers for their loyalty over three decades.

In addition to the celebratory pricing, the location recently completed a major renovation, transforming into one of Dunkin’s “Next Gen” restaurants with a more modern, efficient, and guest-friendly design.

As part of this update, the locale now offers a front-facing bakery case for a closer look at fresh baked goods; a tap system for cold drinks like iced coffee, cold brew, and Nitro-infused cold brew; comfortable seating with charging stations and complimentary WiFi; and energy-efficient upgrades, including LED lighting and low-flow faucets, meant to reduce energy use by 33 percent compared to older store designs.

The store is open daily from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. and welcomes customers to stop by for the limited-time donut deal and check out the refreshed look.

