Daily Voice Readers’ Choice

Accepting Votes Now Through Saturday, November 15th
Fair 54°

SHARE

Retired Trooper Arrested For Stealing Union Funds While Serving As President: NY State Police

A retired New York State Trooper is accused of stealing union funds while serving as president of the New York State Troopers Police Benevolent Association, authorities announced on Friday, Oct. 24, 2025.

Trooper Thomas Mungeer

Trooper Thomas Mungeer

 Photo Credit: National Troopers
Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories

Thomas H. Mungeer, 56, was charged with Felony Grand Larceny 3rd Degree after a long-term investigation determined he misappropriated union money for personal use and expenses between March 5, 2018, and Oct. 4, 2022, according to New York State Police.

Mungeer was taken into custody at Troop G Headquarters in Latham and arraigned before Judge Thomas Marcelle in Albany City Court. He was released pending his next court appearance in Albany County Superior Court scheduled for Monday, Dec. 1, 2025, at 9:30 a.m., police said.

Mungeer had been on leave since October 2022.

The New York State Police were assisted by the Albany County District Attorney’s Office in the investigation.

to follow Daily Voice Monsey and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE