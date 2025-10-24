Retired Trooper Arrested For Stealing Union Funds While Serving As President: NY State Police

Thomas H. Mungeer, 56, was charged with Felony Grand Larceny 3rd Degree after a long-term investigation determined he misappropriated union money for personal use and expenses between March 5, 2018, and Oct. 4, 2022, according to New York State Police.

Mungeer was taken into custody at Troop G Headquarters in Latham and arraigned before Judge Thomas Marcelle in Albany City Court. He was released pending his next court appearance in Albany County Superior Court scheduled for Monday, Dec. 1, 2025, at 9:30 a.m., police said.

Mungeer had been on leave since October 2022.

The New York State Police were assisted by the Albany County District Attorney’s Office in the investigation.

