Retired Cop Kills Wife, Then Himself In New York Murder-Suicide: Police

Edward Crohan, 62, fatally shot his wife, Stephanie Crohan, 63, and then took his own life, according to a police press release.

Riverhead Town Police were called to 56 Lagoon Court around 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 11 for a welfare check. When officers arrived, they found both Edward and Stephanie dead from gunshot wounds, Suffolk County Homicide Squad detectives said.

Edward Crohan retired from the Town of Southampton Police Department on Nov. 15, 2008 after nearly 25 years of service. According to public pension records from SeeThroughNY, he received a 2024 pension of $55,845 through the New York State Police and Fire Retirement System.

Stephanie Crohan worked for Suffolk County and retired on Jan. 3, 2011. She also received a pension through the same retirement system, totaling $70,674 in 2024, though there is no indication she also served as a sworn officer.

The couple’s deaths have left their community stunned, with heartfelt tributes pouring in.

Friends and fellow officers reacted with disbelief and sorrow online.

“Very sad news, my fellow LEOs… I knew Stephanie Crohan. May she RIP. She was working at Pistols when I was in Public Info,” wrote one former colleague.

Another friend posted an emotional tribute:

“Rest in peace Stephanie Wolfe Crohan! This can’t be goodbye 😢💔 I love you, my beautiful friend! I will miss your beautiful smile, your jokes, your motherly advice, your caring heart and soul, and our special friendship. You will never be forgotten.”

Edward’s LinkedIn profile detailed his career responsibilities, which included investigating criminal offenses, coordinating emergency responses, and securing disaster and crime scenes.

The couple is survived by their sons according to Stephanie's social me

Family members can share more about the couple, along with any fundraiser or funeral details, with Daily Voice by emailing jpikora@dailyvoice.com.

Detectives are continuing their investigation. Anyone with information is urged to call Suffolk County Homicide Squad at 631-852-6392.

