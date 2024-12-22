Restaurant Reservation ‘Black Market’ Target Of NY Law Signed By Gov. Hochul

A new law signed by Gov. Kathy Hochul on Thursday, Dec. 19, prohibits third-party reservation platforms from arranging reservations without a restaurant's consent.

The platforms often charge consumers additional fees, creating a costly “black market” for popular dining spots and making it harder for diners to secure tables without paying a premium.

“We’re putting an end to the predatory black market for restaurant reservations — protecting consumers and businesses, and giving everyone a chance to get a seat at the dinner table,” Hochul said.

“Whether you’re returning to your favorite local spot or trying out the latest in fine dining, you deserve a fair system.”

The bill, sponsored by Democratic State Sen. Nathalia Fernandez, also addresses the disruption caused by unauthorized bookings, including last-minute cancellations and no-shows that leave tables empty and restaurant staff without tips.

“For New York’s vibrant dining scene and small business owners, this measure ensures fairness and reliability, allowing them to serve their guests without disruption,” Fernandez said.

The law took effect immediately.

