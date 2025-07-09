Restaurant Announces Closure After Over 20 Years In NY: Here's When

Bourbon Street Bar and Grill in Monroe, located at 78 Millpond Pkwy., will serve its last meal on Friday, July 18, the owners announced Tuesday, July 8.

Owners Scott and Sara said the decision was made "with heavy hearts" in a message shared with customers on social media.

Calling it the hardest decision they’ve ever made, the couple thanked their staff and patrons for over 20 years of support, memories, and friendship.

“We thank first and foremost our wonderful staff over these many years. It is with you that we have made it this far,” they wrote.

“To all of our loyal customers, we thank you for all these years together. We cannot express our gratitude enough to all the great people we have met over the years.”

A reason for the closure was not made public.

The restaurant, a longtime staple of Monroe's dining and bar scene, has built a devoted following for its food, atmosphere, and community feel.

“We hope that the Bourbon St. memories will last a lifetime,” the owners said.

The news prompted several sad reactions in the comments section:

"I am so sorry to hear this. Such a major part of my life... Seeing it coming to this chapter saddens me, but I hope that Scott and Sara find continued success in whatever next chapter they write," wrote one past visitor.

Another wrote: "I’m so sorry 😢 I have a lot of fond memories of White Wine Wednesdays for years there! Teacher appreciation events...Where does the time go???"

