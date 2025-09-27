Residents Sue To Stop NFL Billionaire's Housing Plan On North Jersey Ridge

On Sept. 19, WECARENJ and a group of West Orange residents filed a lawsuit claiming the 120-acre Eagle Rock Avenue site is no place for bulldozers, as developer West Essex Highlands seeks to build 496 rental apartments — including 100 affordable units — on the land.

At the center of the fight is billionaire developer Zygmunt “Zygi” Wilf — co-owner of the NFL’s Minnesota Vikings — and his family, who own the property through West Essex Highlands Inc. Online reports say Wilf is worth an estimated $1.3 billion. Realtor.com notes the Wilfs’ company, Garden Homes, is behind the push, with current neighborhood listings hovering just under $600,000.

The suit names West Essex Highlands, Inc., the Township of West Orange, and the condo association, warning that clear-cutting forest and blasting bedrock would wipe out wetlands, worsen flooding, and even set off rockslides.

The land battle isn’t new.

Back in 1986, West Essex Highlands Inc. bought 170 acres on the Watchung Ridge for $7.5 million, the WECARE website explains. Over the years, pieces were carved off for condos and single-family homes, but one big chunk remained untouched, WECARE says.

In 2004, the company tried to build more, but residents pushed back. West Orange passed a zoning law banning townhouses and preserving 25 acres as permanent open space, WECARE says.

Lawsuits followed, and settlements were reached. According to a March 2, 2004 letter agreement between West Essex Highlands, Inc. and West Essex Citizens Against Rezoning Excess, Wilf agreed to a 100-foot buffer, deed restrictions, and a $100,000 irrevocable letter of credit for landscaping.

Now, opponents say those promises are being bulldozed.

The Sierra Club blasted the latest plan as “extremely harmful,” warning it would clear up to 30 acres of forest, worsen flooding, and strand affordable housing residents “literally on top of a mountain.”

WECARE also argues a 2020 rezoning gave the project a free pass from steep-slope and environmental rules — even after nearby collapses showed what could go wrong.

The fight has landed back in Essex County court, where residents want old agreements enforced and the project stopped in its tracks.

Daily Voice reached out to township officials and West Essex Highland Inc's lawyer for comment Saturday morning, Sept. 27.

