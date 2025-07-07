Residents Escape Blaze That Ripped Through NY Attic

The blaze happened at 454 St. Andrews Rd. in the village of Walden around 5:56 a.m., according to the Walden Fire Department.

Two minutes after the initial dispatch, fire officials arrived to find heavy smoke pouring from the attic windows on two sides of the house. All residents were already out of the building, officials said.

Crews used two handlines to knock down the fire and conducted a full search of the home within 20 minutes.

The Walden Fire Department thanked numerous agencies for assisting with the response, including the Orange Lake, Coldenham, and City of Newburgh Fire Departments; Orange County Car 12 and Car 4; the Town of Montgomery Ambulance Corps and Police Department; the Orange County Fire Investigation Team and Sheriff's Office; the Town of Montgomery Building Department; and the Red Cross.

