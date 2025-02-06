Reporter, 27, Dies Covering Super Bowl Months After Wife's Death, Leaving 1-Year-Old Behind

Adan Manzano Aguilar, a sports reporter for Telemundo Kansas City and Tico Sports, was found dead on Wednesday, Feb. 5. Telemundo KC and Tico Sports confirmed his death in separate statements.

Manzano's body was discovered in his hotel room, KCTV 5 News reported. Telemundo KC and Tico Sports said they were cooperating with the investigation.

The 27-year-old was in New Orleans on assignment for his third-straight Super Bowl with the Kansas City Chiefs, who play the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Feb. 9.

"Adan was an exceptional professional and a rising star whose dedication and talent reflected excellence in his work," Telemundo KC said. "We will deeply miss Adan, his passion for sports, and the contributions he made to the local community."

The Mexico City native moved to Topeka, Kansas, in 2018 and later graduated from Kansas State University. Manzano quickly became a major presence in Spanish-language sports broadcasting, covering sports teams in Kansas City from the Chiefs to the NWSL's Current.

Tico Sports, which is the Chiefs' official Spanish radio broadcaster, said Manzano will be greatly missed.

"He was an enthusiastic and energetic team player who was well-liked and respected," Tico Sports said. "Adan was a devoted father to his young daughter, a helpful colleague, and loyal friend."

Kansas City's mayor also mourned Manzano's death.

"Adan was so young and full of energy, and truly covered almost every event in the community," Mayor Quinton Lucas posted on social media. "So very sad to see this news. My condolences to his family, friends, and colleagues."

In a 2024 interview with 27 News, Manzano said his passion for American football grew when he moved to Kansas. His reporting for the four-time Super Bowl champions went far beyond the Midwest, reaching passionate fans as far away as Brazil and Spain.

Manzano also said he cherished his role in providing football coverage to Spanish speakers.

"The Kansas City Chiefs are growing so fast in Mexico City," said Manzano. "Bringing that to the Spanish community because the Hispanic and Latinos — they've supported soccer culturally and historically, but there’s always a space where football can be the favorite sport. That's why I think it’s important."

Manzano's death comes less than a year after his wife, 24-year-old Ashleigh Boyd, died in a car crash in April 2024. The couple met at Kansas State and had one daughter together, WIBW-TV reported.

Boyd said she and her daughter would race home to see who could spot Adan on television first.

"He has worked so hard at this," Boyd told 27 News before her death. "There's been times when he's had two or three jobs to make ends meet. And now knowing he gets to go out there and do what he loves and what he's good at, it's just the best feelings ever."

According to PEOPLE, the New Orleans Police Department didn't have any information about Manzano's death as of press time.

