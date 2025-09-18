Repeat ‘Poison Peddler’ Caught Twice With Cocaine, Fentanyl In NY Pleads Guilty: DA

On Monday, Sept. 15, 39-year-old Joshua Conklin of Port Jervis admitted to two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler announced on Thursday, Sept. 18.

The charges stem from two separate incidents. According to court documents, the first occurred around 3:30 a.m. on Dec. 18, 2024, when Town of Newburgh Police stopped Conklin’s vehicle on North Plank Road.

Officers discovered he was driving without a license and noticed what appeared to be narcotics in the car. A search later uncovered fentanyl and more than 40 grams of cocaine, prosecutors said.

While that case was pending, a joint investigation by the City of Port Jervis Police Department, the Orange County Drug Task Force, and the Town of Deerpark Police Department linked Conklin to more narcotics activity.

On April 1, officers executed search warrants at homes in Port Jervis and Deerpark. In Conklin’s Port Jervis bedroom, police found drug scales used for trafficking, while in Deerpark they seized fentanyl and approximately 24 grams of cocaine, according to the DA's Office.

In court, Conklin admitted to knowingly possessing at least a half-ounce of cocaine in both incidents.

Under the plea agreement, Conklin is expected to be sentenced to 10 years in state prison and three years of post-release supervision at his sentencing on Monday, Nov. 24.

District Attorney Hoovler credited the teamwork between local law enforcement agencies for the convictions.

"Law enforcement will not cease the tireless pursuit of poison peddlers who imperil the citizens of Orange County," Hoovler said in a statement on Thursday.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Monsey and receive free news updates.