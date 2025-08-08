Repeat Armed Robber Could Die In Prison Following Latest Hudson Valley Convenience Store Holdup

Bryan Robinson, 38, of Monticello, was sentenced to 22 years to life in prison as a persistent violent felony offender in Sullivan County Court on Thursday, Aug. 7.

It came after a jury convicted him of first-degree robbery and related charges for holding up a Monticello convenience store at knifepoint.

Robinson entered the Citgo Gas Station on State Route 42 on Sept. 17, 2023, wearing a face covering and armed with a knife. He went behind the counter, threatened to kill the clerk, and stole $1,566 in cash and cigarettes, according to prosecutors.

His arrest came after a four-month investigation by Monticello Police.

Robinson’s criminal record includes four prior robbery convictions, three of them armed first-degree robberies. In one 2009 case, he attacked a Middletown hotel clerk with a baseball bat, causing serious head injuries.

“This lengthy prison sentence ensures that Robinson will no longer pose a threat to the Sullivan County community and the greater State of New York for the remainder of his natural life,” said District Attorney Brian Conaty. “Those who carry dangerous weapons and commit violent acts for their own personal self-interest will be held to account.”

Robinson was also ordered to pay $1,566 in restitution to the Monticello Quick Mart.

