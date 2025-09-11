Registered Sex Offender Traveled To Hudson Valley To Sexually Exploit 15-Year-Old: Feds

Curtis Ellington, 36, of Junction City, Kansas, was sentenced to 25 years behind bars by US District Judge Philip M. Halpern, the US Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York announced on Wednesday, Sept. 10.

Ellington enticed a 15-year-old to engage in sexual activity in Orange County in April 2023 while he was required to register as a sex offender, prosecutors said.

According to court records, Ellington was previously convicted in January 2007 in Orange County Court of first-degree rape after sexually abusing a 7-year-old girl, for which he served seven years in prison and was required to register as a sex offender.

In April 2023, Ellington traveled from Kansas to Orange County, where he stayed overnight at the home of the 15-year-old victim after sending numerous Instagram messages discussing his desire to engage in sexual activity, prosecutors said.

In addition to the 25-year prison term, Ellington was sentenced to 15 years of supervised release.

Authorities urged anyone with information concerning the sexual exploitation of children to call 1-800-CALL-FBI.

