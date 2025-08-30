Recall Of Potentially Radioactive Shrimp Expands To 23 States From Coast To Coast

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) says a shrimp recall launched last week has now widened to cover products distributed in 23 states.

The move, marking the third time the recall has been expanded, follows concerns that some frozen shrimp may contain traces of Cesium-137, a man-made radioactive isotope linked to long-term cancer risk.

Southwind Foods, based in Carson, California, issued the recall after tests flagged possible contamination in shrimp processed by PT. Bahari Makmur Sejati, also known as BMS Foods, in Indonesia.

The affected products were sold under several brand names, including Sand Bar, Arctic Shores, Best Yet, Great American, and First Street. Shipments were made between Thursday, July 17, and Friday, Aug. 8.

The FDA announced the expanded action on Friday, Aug. 29, noting that distribution reached dozens of states, from California and Virginia to Minnesota and Massachusetts.

The recall now covers specific lots of raw, cooked, and salad shrimp in bag sizes ranging from six ounces to two pounds. A full list of lot numbers, UPCs, and product codes in the expanded recall is posted on the FDA’s website by visiting here.

No illnesses have been reported.

The FDA emphasized that while Cesium-137 can occur at background levels in the environment, prolonged exposure through contaminated food or water can damage DNA and raise cancer risks. Investigators are continuing to monitor shipping containers and frozen seafood linked to BMS Foods.

The recall was first announced Thursday, Aug. 21, when Southwind Foods voluntarily pulled select frozen shrimp products from nine states. Since then, the scope has grown as investigators traced shipments beyond the initial distribution chain.

Consumers are urged not to eat the recalled shrimp. The products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase for a refund. Questions can be directed to Southwind Foods at 1-323-262-8222 during weekday business hours.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

