Recall Issued For Popular Snack Sold In NY

United Natural Trading LLC is voluntarily recalling Fresh Direct Dark Chocolate Covered Pretzels because they contain undeclared milk, posing a potential risk for those with milk allergies or severe sensitivities.

The affected product was sold online through a third-party vendor and shipped to Connecticut, New Jersey, and New York.

Affected Product Details

Product: Fresh Direct Dark Chocolate Covered Pretzels

Lot Number: 24353

Best By Date: 06/30/2025

UPC: 811102026276

Lot number location: Printed on the back of the package

Consumer Guidance

Consumers who purchased this product should:

Not consume it

Discard it immediately

Retain proof of purchase (receipt, packaging, or lot number) for a full refund

Company Contact

Consumers with questions or seeking a refund can contact United Natural Trading LLC at 732-650-9905 Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

No illnesses have been reported at this time.

