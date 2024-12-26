Recall Issued For Popular Frozen Vegetable Product Sold In NY

Key Details:

Company: Lidl

Product Name: “Taste of Deutschland Buttered Vegetables”

Product Details: 10.5 oz box, UPC 4 056489 122876

Distribution Period: Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023 to Thursday, Dec. 19, 2024

States Affected: Delaware, District of Columbia, Georgia, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Virginia

Consumer Action: Do not consume the product. Return it to any Lidl store for a full refund; no receipt is required.

Contact: Lidl US Customer Care Hotline at (844)-747-5435, available 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday-Saturday.

No illnesses have been reported. The recall follows an FDA inspection that revealed the allergen was not listed on the label.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Monsey and receive free news updates.