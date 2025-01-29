Recall Issued For Popular Brand Of Bread Crumbs

What You Need To Know
La Fiesta Food Products, LLC is recalling 8-ounce packages of La Fiesta brand bread crumbs, sold nationwide between Thursday, April 10, 2024, and Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2025.
The recall stems from the presence of undeclared sesame, a major allergen that can cause serious or life-threatening reactions in some individuals.
It was discovered during routine checks, revealing sesame in the product despite it not being listed on the label. Additionally, the allergen declaration was missing in Spanish.
Affected Products
La Fiesta Unseasoned Bread Crumbs (Pan Rayado)Size: 8 oz package
- UPC: 032327000886
- Lot Codes: 26032, 26073, 26082, 26092, 26094, 26,400
La Fiesta Seasoned Bread Crumbs (Pan Rayado Sazonado)
- Size: 8 oz package
- UPC: 032327000887
- Lot Codes: 26094, 26123, 6,240
How to Identify
The lot code can be found stamped on the front of the package.
Click here to view product labels on the FDA website.
Consumer Warning
If you have a sesame allergy, do NOT consume these products!
Even small traces of sesame can trigger severe allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis, which can be life-threatening.
What To Do
- Stop using the recalled product immediately.
- Return it to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.
- If you have questions, contact La Fiesta Food Products at 408-326-0487 (Monday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Eastern time) or QualityAssurance@lffp.com
No illnesses have been reported at this time. However, consumers are urged to check their products and take precautions.
Click here to follow Daily Voice Monsey and receive free news updates.