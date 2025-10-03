Recall Issued For Pasta Product Sold Nationwide

Demers Food Group announced Wednesday, Oct. 1, that it is voluntarily recalling select Scott & Jon’s Shrimp Scampi with Linguini Bowls.

This recall follows a report from supplier Nate’s Fine Foods, which issued a recall of its linguini product for potential Listeria contamination.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) posted the company’s announcement on Thursday, Oct. 2, as a consumer safety notice.

The action applies only to specific lot codes of Scott & Jon’s Shrimp Scampi with Linguini distributed nationwide to wholesale distributors and food service operators between Sept. 15 and Sept. 25, 2025.

Recalled products can be identified by the following details:

Product: Scott & Jon’s Shrimp Scampi with Linguini, 9.6-ounce bowls

Lot codes: S254522, S255522, S259522, S263521, S263522

Best if used by dates: March 12, 2027 through March 21, 2027

UPC: 858175003919, GTIN: 10858175003916

Click here to view product labels on the FDA website.

Other Scott & Jon’s products are not affected, the company said.

No illnesses have been reported in connection with the recall. Listeria can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, older adults, and people with weakened immune systems.

In pregnant women, infection can lead to miscarriage or stillbirth. Healthy individuals may experience fever, nausea, diarrhea, or other short-term gastrointestinal symptoms, according to the FDA.

Consumers who purchased the recalled meals are urged not to eat them. Items should be discarded or returned to the place of purchase for a full refund.

The FDA advises anyone handling recalled products to clean and sanitize all surfaces and containers that may have come in contact with the pasta, since Listeria can survive refrigeration and spread easily to other foods.

Consumers with questions may call Demers Food Group Customer Service at 1-800-239-9731 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. EST, Monday through Friday.

