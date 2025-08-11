Recall Issued For Chocolates Containing Cookie Pieces Sold In NY

Neuhaus Chocolates NV, based in Vlezenbeek, Belgium, has issued a voluntary recall for its Belgian Chocolate Moments Smurfs “Popping Milk Chocolates with Cookies.”

The recall was announced after the company discovered the product contained wheat that was not listed on the label.

The chocolates, which contain cookie pieces, were distributed between Monday, July 21 and Monday, Aug. 4, through Neuhaus stores in New York, Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Washington, DC, and via the company’s U.S. web shop. Only about 150 units are believed to have been sold, and no illnesses or complaints have been reported.

People with a wheat allergy or severe sensitivity could face serious or life-threatening allergic reactions if they consume the product. The affected items can be identified by the following batch numbers and best-before date:

Batch 80108690 — Best before Jan. 13, 2026

Batch 80108763 — Best before Jan. 13, 2026

The company said the issue was discovered during an internal check and traced to an “exceptional combination of circumstances” in which its enterprise resource planning system failed to include the allergen on the packaging.

Consumers who purchased the recalled chocolates should not eat them and are advised to return them to the point of purchase.

Questions can be directed to Neuhaus customer care, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Central European Summer Time, by calling +32 2 568 23 00 or emailing customercare@neuhaus.be.

