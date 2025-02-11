Recall Issued For Canned Tuna Sold In NY Under These Brand Names

A major nationwide recall has been issued for select Genova, Van Camp’s, H-E-B, and Trader Joe’s canned tuna due to a potential contamination risk that could lead to botulism, a rare but potentially fatal form of food poisoning.

The recall, announced by Tri-Union Seafoods, stems from a manufacturing defect in the pull-tab lids, which could cause product leakage and bacterial contamination over time.

While no illnesses have been reported, the recall is being conducted out of an abundance of caution.

Where Was It Sold?

The recalled products were distributed at major retailers across multiple states, including:

Trader Joe’s: Delaware, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Washington D.C., and Wisconsin.

H-E-B: Texas.

Genova (7 oz.): Costco locations in Florida and Georgia.

Genova (5 oz.): Sold at Harris Teeter, Publix, H-E-B, Kroger, Safeway, Walmart, and independent retailers in Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, New Jersey, Tennessee, and Texas.

Van Camp’s: Walmart and independent retailers in Pennsylvania, Florida, and New Jersey.

What Should Consumers Do?

Anyone with a recalled can of tuna should not eat it. Botulism cannot be detected by sight or smell and can cause severe illness, paralysis, or even death.

Consumers are advised to:

Return the product to the retailer for a full refund.

Dispose of it safely.

Contact Tri-Union Seafoods for a retrieval kit and a coupon for a replacement product at 833-374-0171 or support@thaiunionhelp.zendesk.com (Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. EST).

For a full list of affected UPC codes, best-by dates, and lot numbers, visit the FDA’s official recall page here.

