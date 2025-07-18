Recall Alert: Pulled Pork Products Sold In NY Pulled From Shelves

The two ready-to-eat items — barbecue pulled pork and pulled pork burrito filling — were found to contain soy, fish, and egg ingredients not listed on the product labels.

The pulled pork burrito filling contains anchovies and egg whites, while both products include Worcestershire sauce, which contains soy.

The affected items were produced between Thursday, April 3, and Wednesday, July 9.

The barbecue pulled pork trays were shipped to Hannaford grocery stores in Maine and New York. The pulled pork burrito filling was distributed to Jacksons gas station locations in Idaho for use in breakfast burritos.

FSIS discovered the issue during a routine label review. There have been no confirmed reports of allergic reactions, but consumers with allergies to soy, fish, or egg are urged not to eat these products. Items should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

FSIS is concerned some products may still be in consumers’ refrigerators or freezers.

