Rebel Yell Meets Bad Reputation: Billy Idol & Joan Jett Team Up For 2025 Tour

This 2025 run isn’t just another concert series; it’s a powerhouse celebration of two of rock’s most electrifying careers. Billy Idol, the 69-year-old punk pioneer turned global superstar, will bring his high-octane hits like "Rebel Yell," "Dancing With Myself," and "White Wedding" to stages across the U.S. With multiple Grammy nominations and an MTV Video Music Award, Idol’s sneer and energy remain as potent as ever.

Joan Jett, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee and trailblazer for women in rock, is set to deliver her signature grit and fire with "I Love Rock ‘n’ Roll," "Bad Reputation," and "Crimson and Clover." With decades of accolades and anthems that defined generations, the 66-year old Jett still commands audiences with her fierce presence.

Whether you’ve been belting "Rebel Yell" since the ‘80s or "I Love Rock ‘n’ Roll" is your karaoke go-to, this is the show to see in 2025. Tickets are moving fast—secure your spot and get ready to rock all night long.

