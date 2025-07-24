Partly Cloudy 87°

SHARE

Rebel Yell Meets Bad Reputation: Billy Idol & Joan Jett Team Up For 2025 Tour

Two icons. One tour. For the first time ever, Billy Idol and Joan Jett are teaming up for a cross-country tour that promises to be nothing short of legendary. Fans are already buzzing about the chance to snag tickets so don’t wait to grab yours.

Billy Idol ignites the stage with trademark snarl and fist-pumping fire during a 2021 performance, proving his rebel yell still echoes loud and clear.

Billy Idol ignites the stage with trademark snarl and fist-pumping fire during a 2021 performance, proving his rebel yell still echoes loud and clear.

Photo Credit: Billy99wew, CC BY-SA 4.0 <https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0>, via Wikimedia Commons
Vira Mamchur Schwartz
Email me Read More Stories

Check out the upcoming dates:

This 2025 run isn’t just another concert series; it’s a powerhouse celebration of two of rock’s most electrifying careers. Billy Idol, the 69-year-old punk pioneer turned global superstar, will bring his high-octane hits like "Rebel Yell," "Dancing With Myself," and "White Wedding" to stages across the U.S. With multiple Grammy nominations and an MTV Video Music Award, Idol’s sneer and energy remain as potent as ever.

Joan Jett, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee and trailblazer for women in rock, is set to deliver her signature grit and fire with "I Love Rock ‘n’ Roll," "Bad Reputation," and "Crimson and Clover." With decades of accolades and anthems that defined generations, the 66-year old Jett still commands audiences with her fierce presence.

Whether you’ve been belting "Rebel Yell" since the ‘80s or "I Love Rock ‘n’ Roll" is your karaoke go-to, this is the show to see in 2025. Tickets are moving fast—secure your spot and get ready to rock all night long.

This post contains sponsored and/or affiliate links. If you click through and make a purchase, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you. Our editorial content remains independent and unbiased.

to follow Daily Voice Monsey and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE